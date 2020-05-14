Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.12.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

