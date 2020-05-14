Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,613,000 after buying an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after buying an additional 939,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,018,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

