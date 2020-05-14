Aperio Group LLC Buys 43,462 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,462 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

