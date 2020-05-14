Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chemed worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chemed by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chemed by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $430.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.57. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $324.31 and a 12-month high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

