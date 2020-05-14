Aperio Group LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,715 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after acquiring an additional 690,894 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after acquiring an additional 592,779 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

