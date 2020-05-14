Aperio Group LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after purchasing an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Dell by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dell by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Dell by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE DELL opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $2,229,271.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,295,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

