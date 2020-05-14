Aperio Group LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 421,439 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after buying an additional 4,649,003 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after buying an additional 1,673,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 232,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,675,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,072 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.