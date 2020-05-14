Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,074 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TIM Participacoes worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSU opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.04.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

