Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

