Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $203.87 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $213.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

