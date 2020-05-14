Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

