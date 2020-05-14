Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,769 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Shaw Communications worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 70,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

