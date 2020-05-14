Aperio Group LLC Purchases 495,225 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Telefonica by 214.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new position in Telefonica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Telefonica by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Telefonica during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 41.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Telefonica S.A. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

