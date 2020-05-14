Aperio Group LLC Purchases 61,037 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,592,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,402 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 580,649 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,474,000 after purchasing an additional 96,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

