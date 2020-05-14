Aperio Group LLC Purchases 634,832 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 142.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,832 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Navient worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Navient by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

