Aperio Group LLC Purchases 8,604 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of IDEX worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $124,464,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $79,120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after buying an additional 271,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after buying an additional 214,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.22. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

