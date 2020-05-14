Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 43.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,181,000 after buying an additional 168,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

