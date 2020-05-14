Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Elbit Systems worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,347,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after purchasing an additional 954,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 436.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 58.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.87. Elbit Systems Ltd has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd.

ESLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.