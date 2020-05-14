Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 228.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Macy’s worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 739.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.