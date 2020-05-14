Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,606 shares of company stock worth $3,137,946 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

