Aperio Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,217 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

