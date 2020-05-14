Aperio Group LLC Sells 29,444 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,444 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

