Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Down 1.8%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $23.95, approximately 549,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,122,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Get Aramark alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.