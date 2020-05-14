Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.44. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 2,157,298 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,517.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million.

ABUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.58.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

