ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €16.00 by Deutsche Bank

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.29 ($18.94).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

