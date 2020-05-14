Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Trading Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded down 6.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.65, 2,466,272 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,135,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Specifically, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,990 shares of company stock worth $4,603,038. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

