Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Archrock by 12,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $21,232,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,513.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,965.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 206,236 shares of company stock valued at $864,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.76. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. Analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.