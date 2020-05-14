Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACA. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Arcosa stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

