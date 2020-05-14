Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Raised to Buy at Nomura

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFI. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

NYSE AFI opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vermette bought 89,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $166,620.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $209,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 987,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 129,683 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

