ArtByte (ABY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00455455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003163 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005384 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

