Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to $10.25 at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $12.50 to $10.25 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.15 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.78.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

