Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Up 15.2% in April

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 383,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asanko Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Asanko Gold from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Asanko Gold stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Asanko Gold has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,357,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 474,005 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 26,791,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asanko Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 483,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.