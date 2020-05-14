Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

