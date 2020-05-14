ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €295.93 ($344.10).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €305.00 ($354.65) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About ASML

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.