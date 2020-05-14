ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

ASOS (LON:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,000 ($26.31). Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,022.06 ($39.75).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($36.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a one year high of GBX 3,773 ($49.63). The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,979.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,801.34.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts predict that ASOS will post 8097.000577 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

