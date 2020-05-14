ASOS’s (ASC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASOS to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASOS to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,022.06 ($39.75).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($36.49) on Monday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,773 ($49.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,979.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,801.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). Equities research analysts expect that ASOS will post 8097.000577 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

