ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (ALPMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.