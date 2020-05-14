Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

