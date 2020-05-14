ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.