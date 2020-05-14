Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $198.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 266.29% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,331.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,420. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

AT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

