Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 197,233 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

