ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.00. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

