ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in April

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATNI. National Securities cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

ATN International stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $865.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.01 and a beta of 0.18. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,131,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ATN International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ATN International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

