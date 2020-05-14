Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after buying an additional 6,904,314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after buying an additional 3,573,880 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

