Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,475 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $176.86 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.