Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $186.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.09. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

