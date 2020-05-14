Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $220,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $83.72 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

