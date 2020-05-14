Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $204,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lennar by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

