Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $12.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avaya shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 2,077,929 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,359,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $20,950,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

