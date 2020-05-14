Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 921,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

ASM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.